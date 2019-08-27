Three people died in a collision Friday on Interstate 5 near Willows, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 12:45 a.m., a 2007 Honda was driving south on I-5, south of County Road 57. A 2019 Ford, driven by Aderik Boyd, 42, of Nashville, Tenn. was driving north on I-5. As the two vehicles approached each other, for unknown reasons, the Honda crossed the median and collided with the Ford.
According to the press release, the force of the collision caused the Honda to split in half. Both the passengers and driver died as a result of the collision.
The Glenn County Coroner’s Office identified Kristyann Shawnae Welch, 26, of Stockton, who died at the scene.
Nicholette Williams, 28, of Valley Springs and Paige Stinnett, 26, of Lodi were transported to Enloe Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Both were identified by the Butte County Coroner’s Office.
Boyd was uninjured, according to the press release.
The collision is under investigation.