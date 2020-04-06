Starting this week, the Glenn County Transcript is being printed one day earlier (Monday), in order to have the paper produced and entered in the post office for Wednesday delivery.
Subscribers who have been getting the paper delivered to their homes or offices by contracted home delivery, will begin receiving their papers in the mail. There will be no other option for delivery or purchase at this time.
The cost-saving measure is required in dealing with present economic conditions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Community members who are submitting content for the paper will need to have material in by 10 a.m. Monday of the week of publication.
Present subscribers will automatically have their delivery switched to mail. Those interested in new subscriptions should call 530-749-6545.