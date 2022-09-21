To offer a bipartisan platform to address the tough questions facing the community, the Glenn County Business Association will host a town hall meeting tomorrow (Thursday) where the seven candidates running for the Willows City Council will debate.
Marlena Sparkman, president of the Glenn County Business Association, said all candidates are invited to attend the meeting and the community will have an opportunity to ask questions during the event.
Candidates running for the three vacant seats on the Willows City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot include appointed incumbent Robert L. Griffith, incumbent Larry Domenighini, Richard “Rick” Thomas, Casey Hofhenke, Lorri Pride, Fred M. Beel and David B. Vodden.
Of the three vacant seats, one is for a two-year term while the other two seats are for four-year terms.
The meeting will be held at the ARC Christian Center, 222 N. Butte St., Willows, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sparkman said refreshments will be provided by Willows Glass and sheriff-elect Justin Gibbs will be the proctor of the debate.
For more information, call the Glenn County Business Association at 530-616-8638.