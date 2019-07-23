An arraignment on information took place on July 12 for the man charged in the 2017 collision that killed an Orland man.
Ramon Barrera Jr. of Arbuckle is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the Jan. 22, 2017, collision that killed to Orland man.
It was alleged that Barrera on the night of the accident was driving his Ford Fusion west on Highway 32 and was passing other vehicles when he hit the Toyota Camry driven by Silva.
Silva, 53, died at the scene. His children, Ian, 14 at the time, and Isabella, then 16, suffered major injuries. Barrera also suffered major injuries.
The California Highway Patrol received a report on Jan. 23 this year that the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office had an arrest warrant issued for Barrera, according to archives. Willows and Williams area CHP officers responded to Arbuckle, where Barrera was located and he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Glenn County Jail.
Barrera is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence – he pleaded not guilty on Jan. 25.
Dwayne Stewart, Glenn County district attorney, said trial confirmation is set for Sept. 12 – where the attorneys meet with the judge and see if the jury trial date will work out. A jury trial is currently set to take place in September but could be continued.