The Orland varsity volleyball team fell to Corning on the road on Oct. 15 in four sets – 17-25, 28-26, 12-25, 18-25.
The Trojans’ Michelle Ramirez tallied 10 kills, one ace and 15 digs; Hayley Sites had eight kills, 14 digs and one assist; and Janelle Fisher got five kills, one ace, three digs and 21 assists.
Orland suffered another loss on Oct. 17 to the Sutter Huskies in three sets – 20-25, 16-15, 10-25.
Sites tallied another seven kills, two aces, four digs and one assist; Ramirez got five kills, one ace, 12 digs and two assists; and Amber Kurth had one ace and eight digs.
The Trojans (21-17, 5-3) were scheduled to host Gridley on Tuesday, however, stats were not available prior to publication.
Orland will travel to Wheatland on Thursday for their next match.