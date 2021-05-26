Trustees break ground on new Butte College Glenn Center

The Butte College Board of Trustees recently broke ground for the new Butte College Glenn Center in Orland.
The new center will cost $12.4 million and includes a 6.17 acre, 13,700 square foot facilitiy, according to a press release. The purchase agreement for the Glenn County Center was approved at its September 2020 Board of Trustees meeting.
“This groundbreaking is a historic milestone that provides a permanent facility to better serve Glenn County residents,” said Butte College President Samia Yaqub. “Together with our board of trustees, I’m very excited to break ground on this project and offer more services and programs to students when completed.”
The facility will include five classrooms, a science lab, two computer labs, student lounge, tutoring center, library, conference and training rooms, a rooftop solar array and 150 parking spaces.
The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 14 near Cortina Drive and Interstate 5. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the event was limited.