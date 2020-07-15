Two arrested for suspected marijuana grow, cockfighting in Orland

Two men were arrested in connection to a marijuana grow and suspected cockfighting on Thursday, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
After numerous citizen complaints, detectives with the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force, Glenn County sheriff deputies, Glenn County deputy probation officers, Orland Police Department officers and Glenn County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant on an 18-acre property on County Road 18 in Orland.
A total of 485 marijuana plants were eradicated from two different grow sites and four firearms were seized, according to the press release.
Detectives also located 28 roosters – evidence indicated that they were being raised and used for illegal cockfighting. The roosters were seized pending prosecution.
Detectives contacted 25-year-old Jesus Cervantes-Godinez at the grow site who was ultimately arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Detectives identified Roger Montalvo, 37, as the person leasing the acreage.
Upon investigation, detectives had probable cause to believe that Montalvo was responsible for maintaining a place or property for the purposes of the cultivation of marijuana, illegal possession of cockfighting roosters and animal cruelty.
A complaint will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office requesting criminal charges.