Two people were arrested following a marijuana compliance operation in Orland on Sept. 12.
According to a Glenn County Sheriff’s Office press release, members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force and the Glenn County Probation Department conducted the operation on County Road 99W in Orland.
The operation took place after task force members learned about a large outdoor marijuana grow behind the residence.
During the operation, investigators contacted David Chavez-Lozoya, 34, of Santa Clara and Marco Padilla, 25, of Orland – both of whom advised they were living in the residence on the property, according to the press release.
The operation resulted in the destruction of 256 marijuana plants and the recovery of a loaded .357 Magnum revolver reportedly stolen out of Redding.
Chavez-Lozoya was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and Padilla was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and possession of stolen property.
Both were booked into Glenn County Jail.
According to the press release, recreational use of marijuana became legal in California in 2018 meaning adults over the age of 21 can possess up to one ounce of dried marijuana or eight grams of concentrated cannabis. They can also grow up to six plants for personal use – which is subject to certain local and state regulations.
It’s illegal to sell marijuana or possess it with the intent to sell it without both a state and local license.
Glenn County adopted an ordinance that prohibits any outdoor marijuana to be grown in all zoning district in the county – it also prohibits the delivery of marijuana.