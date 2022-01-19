Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership (TCCAP), will be offering two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.
According to a release issued by Glenn County, these free clinics will offer all COVID-19 vaccine types to all eligible individuals, including first dose, second dose, boosters and the new Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.
The first clinic will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the conference room at the Glenn County Office of Education, 311 S. Villa Avenue, Willows, from 2-5:30 p.m.
The second clinic will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the conference room at Glenn County Success Square, 131 E. Walker Street, Orland, from 2-5:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended at both locations but walk-ins will be accepted as well.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call the TCCAP hotline at 1-855-268-2227. According to the release, residents can also set up transportation to the clinic by calling the hotline.
These clinics will not be offering flu shots but local residents can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine through local pharmacies, pediatricians and some healthcare providers. For a listing of sites that provide these vaccines visit, https://myturn.ca.gov/ or https://www.vaccines.gov/.
Adults eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot are those that are 18 year of age or older and have had either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
“A single booster dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be administered as a mix and match (heterologous) booster dose following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine,” read the release.
“The decision for which booster to receive is a personal choice based on medical advice from their provider and/or availability.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine resources, contact TCCAP Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-855-268-2227 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.