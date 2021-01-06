Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Glenn County on Monday, according to Glenn County Public Health.
To date, a total of 16 local residents have died due to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Glenn County has 237 active cases – 19 of which are hospitalized and 218 are self-isolating.
Since March, there have been 1,564 positive cases and Glenn County has a 15.5 percent positivity rate, according to the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard.
To view the dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
As of Tuesday, the Northern California region – which includes Glenn County – is the only region in the state that has not triggered the regional stay-at-home order, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Regions that have a less than 15 percent intensive care unit availability trigger the order – which prohibits gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail and requires 100 percent masking (with certain exceptions) and physical distancing in all others.
Once triggered, these orders remain in effect for at least three weeks – after that period, they will be lifted when the region’s projected ICU availability meets or exceeds 15 percent. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial three-week period.
The Northern California region’s ICU availability was 29.8 percent as of Tuesday.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended – those who don’t have an appointment will be asked to register online while waiting but there is no guarantee that they will be able to get an appointment on the same day.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.