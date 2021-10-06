The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services will be hosting another round of bottled water distribution events in October for residents impacted by dry wells resulting from the current drought.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, vouchers for showers at the Pilot Travel Center in Orland will also be available at the upcoming distribution events.
The distribution events, scheduled for today (Wednesday) and Wednesday, Oct. 20, will take place in the rear parking lot of the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland, from 4-6 p.m.
Glenn County has received 210 reports of well related incidents, according to the release, and of these reports, 148 selected the dry well designation. All reports are from private landowners; no community water systems have been impacted in Glenn County.
Those picking up water are required to be a resident of Glenn County and must complete a Glenn County Dry Well report.
“Residents must document that they have a well that has gone dry due to drought,” read the release. “Residents with running water to their house are not eligible.”
Well Incident Reports can be completed online at www.countyofglenn.net/Drought from a computer or smartphone.
Those that do not have access to a computer can contact the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Department by calling 934-6540 or in person at the bottled water distribution event to make arrangements to complete the report.
Limited quantities of bottled water will be available at the distribution event and there is a ten case per household limit.
It’s also asked that people don’t bring donations to the water donation sites as donations are unable to be accepted at that time.
In an effort to keep information updated, residents who previously filed a Well Incident Report whose well has recharged or been repaired are encouraged to contact the Planning Department by emailing drought@countyofglenn.net or calling 934-6540.
These drought emergency distribution events are coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services (OES) and the Glenn County Administrative Office with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS) and the Orland Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS).
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.