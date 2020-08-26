Two drivers were injured in a collision on Monday morning in Glenn County, according to a press release from the Willows California Highway Patrol.
At around 8:20 a.m., Willows CHP was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with an ambulance responding on County Road 9 at First Avenue.
According to the press release, Loretta Howard, 27, of Orland was driving her Ford on eastbound County Road 9 approaching the intersection at First Avenue at 60 mph.
James Yates, 69, of Red Bluff was driving his Chevy east on County Road 9 and was slowing to make a left turn onto northbound First Avenue.
Howard noticed the vehicles in front of her slowing and applied her brakes but was unable to stop and collided into the rear of Yates’ Chevy.
Howard complained of pain and Yates suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center.
Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the collision, according to the press release, and both parties were wearing their seatbelts.