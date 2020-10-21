Two were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Glenn County on Oct. 16, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
At around 3:55 p.m., Daniel Gomez, 34, of Orland was driving a Chevrolet Cruze south on State Route 45 just south of County Road 44.
Kelli Prochaska, 38, of Yuba City, was driving a Ram van north on State Route 45, just south of County Road 44.
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicles collided head-on, according to the press release.
Gomez was transported by air ambulance to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries – including a fractured hip/pelvis, broken nose and concussion.
Prochaska had minor cuts and scrapes.
It was determined that neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, according to the press release.