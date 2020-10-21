Two were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Glenn County on Oct. 16, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.

At around 3:55 p.m., Daniel Gomez, 34, of Orland was driving a Chevrolet Cruze south on State Route 45 just south of County Road 44. 

Kelli Prochaska, 38, of Yuba City, was driving a Ram van north on State Route 45, just south of County Road 44. 

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicles collided head-on, according to the press release. 

Gomez was transported by air ambulance to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries – including a fractured hip/pelvis, broken nose and concussion. 

Prochaska had minor cuts and scrapes. 

It was determined that neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, according to the press release.

