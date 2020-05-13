Two people were injured in a collision on Interstate 5 on Friday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 8 a.m., Laporsha Wynne, 32, of Lakehead was driving her Toyota Tacoma north on I-5, south of the County Road 68 overcrossing in the No. 1 lane at approximately 75 mph with her passenger, Ossian Winningham, 39, of Lakehead.
For an unknown reason, Wynne allowed the Toyota to drive off the west roadway edge line and onto the gravel portion of the center median, according to the press release.
Wynne steered her vehicle to the right and it re-entered I-5 northbound.
The Toyota continued in a northwest direction traversing the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes and drove off of the east roadway edge line of I-5.
The vehicle then drove up the dirt embankment of the County Road 68 overcrossing and overturned. As the Toyota overturned, it re-entered the east roadway edge of I-5 under the County Road 68 overcrossing and came to a rest on its wheels, blocking the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of I-5 northbound.
Both Wynne and Winningham remained in the vehicle until CHP and medical personnel arrived.
Wynne suffered major blunt-force trauma and Winningham had a fractured right arm, according to the press release.
According to a Facebook post from the Willows Public Safety Association – UPEC Local 792, the Willows Fire Department also responded to the collision and firefighters utilized the “Jaws of Life” to extricate the victims.
Both patients were transported by air ambulance to a trauma center, according to the post.