Two people were killed in a vehicle collision outside of Willows on Monday morning.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer carrying four passengers was traveling northbound on State Route 45 south of State Route 162 at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday morning while a Chevy Malibu carrying one individual was traveling southbound on the same roadway.
“For unknown reasons, the Ford traveled into the southbound lane, into the path of the Chevy and the two vehicles collided head on,” read the release.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the driver of the Ford has been identified only as a male from Caldwell, Idaho. The driver of the Chevy has been identified as a male resident of Hamilton City. According to the release, both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time until next of kin can be notified.
Two of the three passengers in the Ford – a 35-year-old female and an 8-year-old male, both from Caldwell, Idaho – sustained major injuries in the collision and were transported to Enloe Medical Center for treatment. The third passenger, a 10-year old male from Caldwell, Idaho, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.
According to the release, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.