Two Glenn County residents have died due to COVID-19 in the last week, according to Glenn County Public Health.
One resident in their 80s with underlying health conditions died over the weekend and another in their 70s, also with underlying health conditions, died on Tuesday morning.
Since March, there have been five coronavirus-related deaths in Glenn County.
This week, Glenn County remains in the red tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Laura Medina, with Glenn County Public Health, said the county is remaining under the 35 new cases per week metric that the county needs to stay under, as a small county, to remain in the red tier.
Medina said the county's test positivity rate has also remained within the red tier metrics.
Since the county has remained in the red tier, Medina said schools are permitted to reopen on or after Thursday.
She encourages people to stay home if they feel ill, continue to social distance, practice good hand hygiene and continue to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 29 active COVID-19 cases in Glenn County – two are hospitalized and 27 are self-isolating.
Since March, 733 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 699 have recovered – a total number of 6,372 people have been tested in Glenn County.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The site will be closed today (Wednesday, Nov. 11) in honor of Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.