One person was injured in a collision on Interstate 5 last week.
On July 14, Carlos Manzovega, 22, of Fresno, was driving southbound on Interstate 5 south of County Line Road just before 6 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe lane change or allowed his vehicle to leave his lane and collided into the left front trailer axle of a vehicle being driven by Christopher Cruz, 24, of Fresno.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Manzovega’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the center divide after the collision before flipping over and coming to a rest on its roof.
Manzovega sustained minor injuries and was transported to Enloe Hospital for treatment.
Cruz and the three passengers in his vehicle were uninjured in the accident.
According to CHP officials, this incident is still under investigation.
Later that day, one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Thunderhill Raceway in Willows.
Just before 7 p.m., Michael Caputo, 35, of Salem, Ore., was traveling westbound on State Route 162 west of Thunderhill Raceway at approximately 50 miles per hour when, for unknown reasons, he allowed his vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway, according to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
Caputo lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the roadway and off the south road edge before the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side.
Cuputo sustained alterations to his head and hand and complained of pain, it was stated in the release.