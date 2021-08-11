Two people were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Willows on Sunday morning.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Officer Roach responded to a call of a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 north of County Road 39 just after 6 a.m. At the time of the dispatch, any injuries resulting from the vehicle crashing into a pole or tree were unknown.
“I arrived on scene of this single vehicle rollover traffic collision into a tree and observed the Nissan Sentra, on the drivers side, partially wrapped around the tree,” said Roach. “I attempted to contact the parties in the vehicle and they would not respond.”
According to Roach, the driver, Glenda Seth Pickering, 62, of Longview, Wash., and the passenger, who was been identified only as a 56-year-old female from Kelso, Wash., were pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.
The collision remains under investigation at this time, according to Roach.