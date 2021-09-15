The Willows area California Highway Patrol reported two minor collisions in Glenn County earlier this month.
According to a release issued by the department, James Russell, 48, of Sacramento, was driving north on Interstate 5 south of State Route 162 at approximately 5:25 a.m. Sept. 4 when he momentarily fell asleep, allowing his vehicle to enter the median.
“This woke Russell and he turned the steering wheel to the right causing him to lose control,” read the release.
As a result, the vehicle then traveled onto the right shoulder where it rolled over and collided with a chain linked fence.
While damage was reported to the vehicle, Russell did not sustain any injuries in the crash. According to officials, drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident.
The next day, on Sept. 5, at approximately 10 p.m., Terry Muniz, 26, of Redding, was driving eastbound on County Road 7 with no tire on the left front of the vehicle.
Muniz did not recognize that he was approaching the intersection of County Road 99W at approximately 45-50 miles per hour due to his level of intoxication, according to a release, and applied the brakes just west of the intersection.
The vehicle continued through the intersection, failing to stop at a stop sign, and entered an area of dirt and gravel east of the roadway before sticking a tree.
The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing an easterly direction.
Muniz sustained minor injuries in the crash and was arrested for DUI.