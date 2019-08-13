Two people suffered minor injuries in a collision on Sunday afternoon, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Orland was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker north on County Road 99W, behind a 2000 Honda Civic driven by Roy Lewis, 83, of Red Bluff.
According to the press release, Rodriguez reportedly failed to safely slow his vehicle when Lewis slowed his vehicle ahead of Rodriguez – which caused the front end of the Tracker to collide with the rear of the Civic.
Both suffered minor injuries, however, only Lewis was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital.
No arrests were made in the collision and both parties were wearing their seat belts.