Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership (TCCAP), will be offering two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
According to a release issued by Glenn County, these free clinics will offer all COVID-19 vaccine types to all eligible individuals, including first dose, second dose, boosters and the new Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.
“Glenn County Public Health strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated,” read the release. “These clinics are voluntary and do not mandate anyone to get vaccinated.”
The first clinic will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the conference room at the Glenn County Office of Education, 311 S. Villa Avenue, Willows, from 3-6:30 p.m.
The second clinic will be held Saturday, March 5 in Flaherty Hall at Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, from10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Appointments are recommended at both locations but walk-ins will be accepted as well.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call the TCCAP hotline at 1-855-268-2227. According to the release, residents can also set up transportation to the clinic by calling the hotline.
These clinics will not be offering flu shots but local residents can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine through local pharmacies, pediatricians and some healthcare providers. For a listing of sites that provide these vaccines visit, https://myturn.ca.gov/ or https://www.vaccines.gov/.
Adults eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot are those that are 18 year of age or older and have had either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
“The decision for which booster to receive is a personal choice based on medical advice from their provider and/or availability,” read the release. “For those that are ages 12 to 17, a single booster of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered at least five months after completion of their Pfizer primary vaccine series.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine resources, contact TCCAP Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-855-268-2227 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.