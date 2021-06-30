Two vehicles were involved in a collision and sustained major damage on Sunday in Glenn County, according to a press release from the Willows-area California Highway Patrol.
Seth Silver, 23, of Newport, Ore., was driving a 2016 Hyundai with passenger Patricia Eley, 21, of Salem, Ore., west on County Road 30 and came to a stop at the intersection with County Road M.
Daniel Lopez, 35, of Orland, was driving a 2002 Honda on County Road M north of County Road 30.
According to the press release, Silver failed to see the Honda approaching the intersection and the front of the Hyundai collided with the side of the Honda.
Both vehicles sustained major damage and Silver complained of pain.