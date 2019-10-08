Glenn County’s unemployment rate saw improvement in August compared to the month prior, according to the most recent numbers from the Employment Development Department.
According to the EDD, August’s unemployment rate was 6.1 percent compared to 6.7 percent in July.
The county’s figure was still above the state’s unemployment rate of 4.2 percent and the national average of 3.8 percent for August.
Glenn County was ranked 50 out of the 58 counties for lowest unemployment rate.
The county saw an increase of 350 jobs – 130 of which were in the farming industry. Other industries that saw an increase in jobs include manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs); wholesale trade (20 jobs); transportation, warehousing and utilities (40 jobs); professional and business services (10 jobs); educational and health services (40 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); and government (110 jobs).
One industry that saw a decrease in jobs was mining, logging and construction (20 jobs).