Glenn County’s unemployment rate rose to 8.7 in March compared to 7.1 percent in February, according to the California Employment Development Department.
While the rate was expected to increase in March due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, local EDD representative Luis Alejo said the most recent figures might not be all encompassing due to when the information was collected.
“At this time we cannot quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March. However, it is likely that the unseasonable changes in the industry employment and labor force data can be ascribed to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus,” Alejo said. “It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference period – the week that contains the 12th day of the month – for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month.”
Despite the increase in unemployment, the area saw an increase of 10 available jobs across all industries.
Nonfarming industries saw an increase of 30 jobs – including mining, logging and construction, manufacturing, and professional and business services.
The farming industry had a decrease of 20 jobs. Other industries that saw a decrease included trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services and government.
Glenn County ranked 44 out of 58 counties.