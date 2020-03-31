The United Way of Northern California announced that there are grants available for nonprofit organizations addressing social services needs emerging from the coronavirus crisis, according to a press release.
“We are seeing a significant increase in concerns across the human services spectrum, including food availability, loss of jobs and income, and mental health issues relating to stress and isolation,” said Larry Olmstead, president and CEO of UWNC. “This is stretching the capacity of some non-profits, especially as their access to volunteers is more limited and fundraising in this environment is a significant challenge.”
Grants of $1,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a rolling basis, with award announcements made every two weeks starting March 31. The total amount to be distributed will be determined by the availability of funds and the need for continued assistance based on developments in the ongoing emergency.
“United Way is prepared to invest tens of thousands from our general fund to support these agencies, but more is needed,” Olmstead said.
Donations can be made online at www.norcalunitedway.org; by texting CORONANORCAL to 91-999; or by mailing a check to United Way of Northern California, c/o coronavirus relief fund, 2280 Benton Drive, Building B, Redding, CA, 96003.
Donations are tax deductible and will support the grant program as well as 2-1-1 NorCal, which is providing updated information and referrals for free during the COVID-19 sitation. Residents can access phone, web and text services 24/7 by dialing 2-1-1 or texting CORONAVIRUS to 211-211.
Top priority for grants will be organizations helping senior citizens acquire food and other necessities; food pantries and food distribution; agencies helping dislocated workers make ends meet; and agencies serving disadvantaged populations, unsheltered individuals and those at risk of homelessness.
UWNC serves non counties – Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Agencies in its service area can apply by visiting bit.ly/covidgrant.