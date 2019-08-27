United Way of Northern California celebrated its grand opening of its new Chico location – which will serve Butte and Glenn counties – on Aug. 22.
United Way’s mission is to fight for education, income and health of all residents in the communities it serves, according to a press release. The organization is active in disaster relief and recovery, raises funds for nonprofit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines – 211 Shasta and 211 Tehama, collectively known as 211 NorCal.
The public was invited to meet Butte and Glenn counties’ new United Way staff, learn what United Way is doing to support wildfire recovery efforts and find out how to get involved with the organization.
The organization’s office opened with a Chico Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.
Mayor Randall Stone, representatives from Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher’s offices attended and present proclamations.
Also present were leaders from other nonprofits, along with banks and community members.
“United Way of Northern California has supported the work of nonprofits in Butte and Glenn counties for the past eight years,” said Larry Olmstead, president and CEO. “Now is the time to intensify our efforts and work alongside all those who are working on disaster recovery and to help all residents build better lives. We have hired a great team and our Chico office represents a permanent commitment to Butte and Glenn residents.”
The Chico office is located at 2500 Floral Ave., suite 20 – the main United Way of Northern California office is in Redding.
The organization shares office space with Tzu Chi Foundation, another organization instrumental in Camp Fire recovery, according to the press release. Staff for United Way of Northern California includes Melody Proebstel, regional director; Desiree Gonzalez, development director; Brian Boyer, SHOP program specialist; and Norma Abrego and Aly Feldmeir, disaster services coordinators.
To date, United Way of Northern California has distributed more than $4.6 million in assistance to more than 8,000 Camp Fire survivors and anticipates spending at least $1.3 million over the next 10 months.
For more information about United Way of Northern California, visit www.norcalunitedway.org.