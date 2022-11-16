With 100% of the districts reporting, the following are the unofficial election results for local races in Glenn County for the Statewide General Election as of Nov. 8:
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Lance Ray Christensen … 2,107 votes
Tony K. Thurmond … 2,010 votes
Board of Education Trustee, Area C
Corinne Enos …405 votes
Jamie Withrow … 263 votes
Yuba Community College District Trustee, Area No. 7
Jeffery Dryden … 44 votes
Douglas M. Harris … 50 votes
Orland Unified School District Governing Board (Two seats)
Robert Vlach … 1,425 votes
Shannon Ovard … 997 votes
Erika A. Fuentes … 611 votes
Capay Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board (Three seats)
Robert Talley … 41 votes
Cynthia Ward … 60 votes
Hubert Weston Lower … 65 votes
Megan Jorgensen … 70 votes
Merrilee Gaffney …52 votes
Becky May Gruenwald … 50 votes
Orland City Council (Two seats)
William A. Irvin … 238 votes
Mathew Romano … 421 votes
John McDermott … 602 votes
Dennis G. Hoffman … 286 votes
Willows City Council (Two seats)
Larry Domenighini … 361 votes
Richard “Rick” Thomas … 708 votes
Casey Hofhenke … 661 votes
Robert L. Griffith … 218 votes
Willows City Council, partial term
Fred M. Beel … 137 votes
David B. Vodden … 589 votes
Lorri Pride … 405 votes
Governor
Brian Dahle … 3,814 votes
Gavin Newsom … 1,246 votes
US Representative Congress, District 1
Max Steiner … 1,551 votes
Doug LaMalfa … 3,470 votes
Assembly, District 3
James Gallagher … 3,810 votes
David Leon Zink … 1,189 votes