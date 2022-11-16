With 100% of the districts reporting, the following are the unofficial election results for local races in  Glenn County for the Statewide General Election as of Nov. 8: 

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen … 2,107 votes

Tony K. Thurmond … 2,010 votes 

Board of Education Trustee, Area C

Corinne Enos …405 votes 

Jamie Withrow … 263 votes 

Yuba Community College District Trustee, Area No. 7

Jeffery Dryden … 44 votes

Douglas M. Harris … 50 votes 

Orland Unified School District Governing Board (Two seats) 

Robert Vlach … 1,425 votes

Shannon Ovard … 997 votes 

Erika A. Fuentes … 611 votes

Capay Joint Union Elementary School District Governing Board (Three seats) 

Robert Talley … 41 votes

Cynthia Ward … 60 votes

Hubert Weston Lower … 65 votes 

Megan Jorgensen … 70 votes

Merrilee Gaffney …52 votes 

Becky May Gruenwald … 50 votes 

Orland City Council (Two seats) 

William A. Irvin … 238 votes

Mathew Romano … 421 votes 

John McDermott … 602 votes

Dennis G. Hoffman … 286 votes

Willows City Council (Two seats) 

Larry Domenighini … 361 votes

Richard “Rick” Thomas … 708 votes 

Casey Hofhenke … 661 votes

Robert L. Griffith … 218 votes 

Willows City Council, partial term

Fred M. Beel … 137 votes 

David B. Vodden … 589 votes 

Lorri Pride … 405 votes 

Governor

Brian Dahle … 3,814 votes 

Gavin Newsom … 1,246 votes 

US Representative Congress, District 1

Max Steiner … 1,551 votes 

Doug LaMalfa … 3,470 votes 

Assembly, District 3

James Gallagher … 3,810 votes 

David Leon Zink  … 1,189 votes

