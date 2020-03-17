The Glenn County Elections office continued to released updated election results for the March 3 Presidential Primary election on Monday at noon. 

Below are the results as of Monday – (i) denotes incumbent.

GLENN COUNTY

Supervisor District 1

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Grant Carmon............................432

Richard F. Olney.........................491

Bill Irvin.....................................420

 

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Thomas Arnold...........................887

Marlene Silveira........................654

 

Supervisor District 5

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Ken Hahn...................................604

Gee Singh (write-in)..................469

 

Measure C 

(Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For................................................22

Against........................................134

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 1)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Doug LaMalfa (i).........................598

Joseph LeTourneau IV..................3

Rob Lydon......................................6

Audrey Denney...........................135

Gregory Edward Cheadle..............2

 

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

John Garamendi (i)..................2,475

Tamika Hamilton....................2,565

Sean Feucht................................992

 

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i)..................5,049

James R. Henson......................1,690

 

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For............................................1,540

Against.......................................5,13

 

PRESIDENT

Front runners.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

1. Donald Trump.......................3,603

2. Bernie Sanders.......................680

3. Joseph R. Biden........................560

