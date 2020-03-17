The Glenn County Elections office continued to released updated election results for the March 3 Presidential Primary election on Monday at noon.
Below are the results as of Monday – (i) denotes incumbent.
GLENN COUNTY
Supervisor District 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Grant Carmon............................432
Richard F. Olney.........................491
Bill Irvin.....................................420
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Thomas Arnold...........................887
Marlene Silveira........................654
Supervisor District 5
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Ken Hahn...................................604
Gee Singh (write-in)..................469
Measure C
(Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For................................................22
Against........................................134
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 1)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Doug LaMalfa (i).........................598
Joseph LeTourneau IV..................3
Rob Lydon......................................6
Audrey Denney...........................135
Gregory Edward Cheadle..............2
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
John Garamendi (i)..................2,475
Tamika Hamilton....................2,565
Sean Feucht................................992
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i)..................5,049
James R. Henson......................1,690
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For............................................1,540
Against.......................................5,13
PRESIDENT
Front runners.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
1. Donald Trump.......................3,603
2. Bernie Sanders.......................680
3. Joseph R. Biden........................560