On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 4:15 Tuesday – (i) denotes incumbent. 

 

GLENN COUNTY

Supervisor District 1

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Grant Carmon..............................414

Richard F. Olney...........................465

Bill Irvin......................................396

 

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Thomas Arnold...........................871

Marlene Silveira.........................646

 

Supervisor District 5

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Ken Hahn....................................588

Gee Singh (write-in).....................438

 

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.................................................22

Against...........................................134

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 1)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Doug LaMalfa (i)..........................591

Joseph LeTourneau IV.....................3

Rob Lydon.....................................6

Audrey Denney.............................131

Gregory Edward Cheadle.................2

 

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

John Garamendi (i)..................2,354

Tamika Hamilton.....................2,485

Sean Feucht..............................950

 

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i).........................4,903

James R. Henson............................1,585

 

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

For.....................................................1,429

Against...............................................4,987

 

PRESIDENT

Front runners.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting.

1. President Donald Trump..................3,499

2. Bernie Sanders...............................620

3. Joseph R. Biden..............................528

Tags

Recommended for you