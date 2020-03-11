On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Glenn County Elections Office as of 4:15 Tuesday – (i) denotes incumbent.
GLENN COUNTY
Supervisor District 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Grant Carmon..............................414
Richard F. Olney...........................465
Bill Irvin......................................396
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Thomas Arnold...........................871
Marlene Silveira.........................646
Supervisor District 5
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Ken Hahn....................................588
Gee Singh (write-in).....................438
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.................................................22
Against...........................................134
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 1)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Doug LaMalfa (i)..........................591
Joseph LeTourneau IV.....................3
Rob Lydon.....................................6
Audrey Denney.............................131
Gregory Edward Cheadle.................2
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
John Garamendi (i)..................2,354
Tamika Hamilton.....................2,485
Sean Feucht..............................950
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i).........................4,903
James R. Henson............................1,585
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
For.....................................................1,429
Against...............................................4,987
PRESIDENT
Front runners.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting.
1. President Donald Trump..................3,499
2. Bernie Sanders...............................620
3. Joseph R. Biden..............................528