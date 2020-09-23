Recent wildfires have impacted farmers and ranchers in Glenn County, according to a press release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Farm Service Agency, has disaster assistance programs available to help agricultural producers recover from natural disasters, including wildfires.
“FSA offers a variety of disaster assistance programs to support farmers and ranchers through times of adversity,” said Danielle LeRoux, County Executive Director for FSA in Glenn County. “Many disaster programs have a 30-day window to report losses, so once producers are able to evaluate their losses, it is important to contact the local FSA office to report all damages and losses and learn more about how we can assist.”
FSA offers many programs to help producers recover from losses, including the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP); the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP); Emergency Forest Restoration Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.
According to the press release, producers located in counties receiving a primary or contiguous disaster designation are eligible for low-interest emergency loans to help them recover from production and physical losses.
To participate in LIP, producers are required to submit a notice of loss to their local FSA office within 30 days of when the loss of livestock is apparent, according to the press release. In addition, livestock producers are asked to bring supporting evidence, including documentation of the number and kind of livestock that died, photographs or video records to document the loss, purchase records, veterinarian records, production record and other similar documents.
Owners who sold injured livestock for a reduced price because the livestock was injured due to an adverse weather event, are required to provide verifiable evidence of the reduced sale.
According to the press release, to participate in ELAP, producers are required to submit a notice of loss to their local FSA office within 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent. Producers are asked also to maintain records and receipt documenting that livestock were removed from the grazing pasture due to adverse weather, costs of transporting livestock feed to eligible livestock, receipts for equipment rental fees for hay lifts and feed purchase receipts.
The FSA Emergency Conservation Program provides funding and technical assistance for farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters.
Compensation is also available to producers who purchased coverage through FSA’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, which protects noninsurable crops against natural disasters that result in lower yields, crop losses or prevented planting.
According to the press release, eligible producers are required to have purchased NAP coverage for 2020 crops and file a notice of loss and application for payment on qualified crops.
For more information, call the local FSA office at 934-4601 ext. 2 or visit www.farmers.gov.recover.