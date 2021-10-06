Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership, will host a series of vaccination clinics to offer the COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to the community.
“It is important to protect yourself from the flu and COVID-19 viruses; although caused by different viruses, both share common symptoms, affect the respiratory system, are contagious, and can cause mild to severe illness,” read a release issued by Glenn County Public Health.
According to the release, these free clinics will offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, including the third dose Pfizer booster, to eligible residents and it is safe to get both vaccinations at the same time.
Two clinics will be held for the senior citizen population on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, and on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows.
Both clinics will run from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
Vaccination clinics open to the community will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Glenn County Fairgrounds and Wednesday Oct. 20 at the Willows Memorial Hall.
These clinics will run from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
To make an appointment for one of these clinics, or if you need transportation to the clinic, call the TCCAP hotline at 1-855-268-2227.
“We highly encourage those interested in the COVID-19 vaccine (including the Pfizer booster) to make an appointment,” read the release. “Please note that at this time Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not approved for boosters.”
According to the release, the flu vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis and no appointment is necessary.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all of the clinics, including the required use of face coverings.
To further protect against the COVID-19 and flu viruses, health officials recommend that masks be worn in all indoor public places; avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; keep social distance and avoid close contact with people who are sick; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily; and to stay home when you are ill and try to limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
For more information, the Glenn County Public Health Department can be contacted Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.