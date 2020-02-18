The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Glenn County Office of Education to install vape detectors in local middle and high schools.
Lt. Brandy McDonald of the sheriff’s office said they received a Tobacco Law Enforcement Grant under Proposition 56 beginning in January 2019 – the grant is in effect for three years and was designed to further education for youth, school administrators and community members.
McDonald said one of the larger components of the grant included the purchase and installation for vape/smoke detectors for all Glenn County schools with campuses where middle school-aged through 12th-grade students attend – the detectors will be installed in all bathrooms of the schools.
She said the units can detect vaping, smoke and noise disturbances (to prevent instances of bullying) and they send notifications to school officials in real time.
April Hine, Tobacco Use Prevention Education county coordinator, said vaping is a national problem.
She said Glenn County school districts have been confiscating a lot of vaping products.
Hine said some products are inexpensive, which can make it easier for young people to get ahold of them. They also come in a wide variety of flavors – which can be appealing to younger people – and can be easily hidden and small.
“The goal is to reduce use on campus,” Hine said. “If we can reduce the use of (vaping products) on campus, it’s going to denormalize it. We’re saying this isn’t OK.”
She said while it may not stop everyone from vaping, it could stop some.
Dwayne Newman, superintendent of Orland Unified School District, said while they’ve seen a decline in smoking in schools, they’ve seen more and more students using electronic cigarettes – or vaping.
“My impression, from being around kids for the last 30 years, is that it’s the next cool fad,” Newman said. “In the ‘60s and ‘70s, the cool kids smoked.”
He said the products can also be easy to conceal – the e-cigarettes can look like flash drives or pens.
Mort Geivett, superintendent of Willows Unified School District, said nationwide they’re also seeing more and more about lawsuits and the dangers of vaping.
“As an administrator, as a parent, this has extreme harmful effects where kids are really harming their lungs,” Geivett said.
Newman and Geivett said having the detectors installed is a preventative measure but it can also be used to educate the students about vaping.
“We’re not trying to catch kids,” Geivett said. “We’re trying to make sure we let kids know they’re harming themselves.”
Hine said they also have an intervention class for students who are caught vaping on campus in lieu of suspension.
They also provide kits for students who want to quit vaping – which includes some apps they can download to help them quit, the California smokers helpline (1-800-no-butts), some gum and mints to help them change their habit and more.
Hine said there have also been a couple of forums for parents, teachers and community members addressing vaping.
Geivett and Newman said in their health curriculum, they discuss smoking and vaping.
McDonald said the 150 detectors will be installed in Lake Elementary School, Capay Elementary School, Hamilton High School, Hamilton Elementary School, Ella Barkley High School, C.K. Price Intermediate School, Orland High School, North Valley High School, Plaza Elementary School, William Finch Charter School, Walden Academy, Success One Charter School, Willows Intermediate School, Willows High School, Willows Community School, Elk Creek Jr./Sr. High School and Princeton High School.
Hine said they have the detectors and they will be installed sometime during the summer.