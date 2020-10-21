Vegetation fire burns 180 acres in Glenn County

Several agencies responded to a vegetation fire last week that grew quickly, according to the Willows Fire Department.
At around 10:13 a.m. Friday, Willows Fire was dispatched to the fire on County Road 60, just east of Highway 99W.
Units arrived on scene to find approximately 15 acres of rice straw on fire – sparked by a rice chopper.
Due to high winds pushing the fire in a fast rate of spread, mutual aid was requested from Kanawha Volunteer Fire Department, Artois Volunteer Fire Department and the Sacramento Wildlife Refuge Fire Department (due to the threat to the refuge), according to the Willows Fire Department.
The fire quickly exploded in size as backup poured, so firefighters utilized back burn techniques – lighting fires on the far southern edge of the rice fields to prevent the wind-fueled flames from potentially jumping roads.
Once the backburns were completed and the majority of the fire line was held, fire personnel worked to halt the forward progress in areas that couldn’t be backburned. Between reinforcing the defensible areas and aggressive fire attack, the fire was kept from spreading into the wildlife refuge just a short distance away in ground unsuitable for engines and personnel to traverse. According to the department, this saved potentially hundreds of acres of wildlife preserve from being burned.
In total, around 180 acres of vegetation burned and no injuries were reported.
According to the department, while initially responding to the call, a Willows engine was driving on an access road when the softened ground gave out under its wheels.
“Temporarily giving Willows Fire its first temporary and unexpected submarine apparatus,” according to the department. “Thankfully, none of the personnel involved in the accident were injured. There was no real damage to Engine 3 and it was even able to be driven back to the station.”