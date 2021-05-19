Vehicle overturns into irrigation canal, Willows man suffers minor injuries

A Willows man suffered minor injuries following a collision on Sunday.
According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, Mike Martindale, 37, was traveling west on the southern levee of the GCID Canal, east of Highway 99W and north of County Road 53 at approximately 25 miles per hour.
Martindale failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle continued in a southwesterly direction and overturned into an irrigation canal.
He was extricated from his vehicle by citizens who were nearby and witnessed the collision. Martindale was flown to Enloe Medical Center by Enloe Flight Care as a precaution, according to the press release.
He suffered minor injuries.