The local Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary is hosting a contest with the goal of remembering, honoring and teaching local students about 9/11.
The contest will have kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms in Glenn County that participate create an American flag art project.
Susan Cooper, youth coordinator for the VFW Auxiliary 1770, said they are hoping to start conversations about Sept. 11, 2001 – the students weren’t around when the terror attack happened.
“We’re trying to get more youth involved and help them understand patriotism and days like that,” Cooper said. “... And also honor fallen heroes and heroes now – firefighters, policemen.”
Classrooms that participate can create the flag using any medium as long as it doesn’t exceed the size of 3 feet by 5 feet.
“It could be anything, any kind of art project,” Cooper said. “It could be made with pipe cleaners, colored yarn … They could just use their imagination.”
The first place classroom will receive a pizza party, second place will get an ice cream party and third place will get a doughnut party.
Entries are due by Monday, Sept. 9, and winners will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 11, during the candlelight vigil for Patriot Day at 7 p.m. on the steps of Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
Entries can be submitted by contacting Cooper at 218-3830 or smcooper032490@gmail.com.