The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary will host a tri-tip family-style dinner fundraiser on June 26 from 3-6 p.m. in the Mar-Val Food Stores, 517 S Tehama St., Willows.
Dinner will include whole tri-tip, beans, salad, a loaf of French bread and homemade dessert. The meal can feed a family of four and all dinners are take-out ready.
Tickets are required to be purchased in advance and cost $60 – 100 tickets will be sold.
To purchase tickets, call VFW members Carol Lemenager at 519-2396, Tammy Phifer at 517-9449 or Jane Wrinkle at 514-5183.