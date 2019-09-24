Glenn County Transcript
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 is working to send care packages to local servicemen and women in the military through their Adopt-a-Soldier program.
Susan Cooper, youth coordinator for the VFW, said the program started last year and local classrooms and individuals would send care packages to those serving.
This year, however, there will be a few classrooms are continuing to send care packages to their adopted soldiers from last year and the VFW will also be sending care packages – there are currently 26 soldiers on the list, she said.
“It’s important for them to have a connection to home,” Cooper said. “... It keeps their spirits up.”
She said people will send them cards about things that are going on in the community and the care packages can have things like soap, towels, socks or other things like something having to do with the service person’s favorite sports team, books, puzzles, etc.
She said the goal is to send packages every month.
Cooper said they are applying for a national grant to help fund the program and they are also accepting monetary donations through a Facebook fundraiser – she is working to raise $1,000 to get started.
There are also plans to have supply drives to collect items for the care packages.
To get involved in the program or for more information, call Cooper at 218-3830 or email smcooper032490@gmail.com.
People can also inform Cooper about locals serving who aren’t on the list.
To donate through the Facebook fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2mp7SA7.