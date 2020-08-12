Whether it be to explore an interest in law enforcement or to help out the community, volunteers perform duties that support the local police and sheriff’s departments.
Robert Thomas, who is a retiring captain with the Volunteers in Police Service in Orland, has been a member of VIPS for six years.
VIPS is sponsored by the Orland Police Department and is designed to have citizen volunteers perform some routine police functions to help the department.
Thomas said he has a military background and had always been interested in law enforcement. He said Caryn Brown, a sergeant with VIPS, had recommended the program to him.
“I like it because it helps the community, it’s a good service,” Thomas said.
He said the volunteers help with things like patrol, house watches when people are away and traffic control during parades – they also can help with traffic control for vehicle collisions and crime scene security.
Kat Lowery, liaison officer with the Orland Police Department, said volunteers can also do ride alongs and assist in police training – such as active shooter training – along with helping with events like the Glenn County Fair.
“They’re important because we need the extra help,” Lowery said. “They’re willing to volunteer their hours and it’s nice to have that extra hands-on (assistance).”
The Orland VIPS also host the annual National Night Out event, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Lowery said anyone over the age of 18 can apply to be part of VIPS – those between the ages of 16 and 18 can apply as well but as a cadet.
“With the younger generation, if they’re looking into law enforcement (as a career) this is a great way to get their foot in the door,” Lowery said.
Residents of Orland and surrounding area can apply to join VIPS – applicants must also complete the required training course and be able to pass a background check and criminal clearance.
Volunteers are required to take a 10-week citizens academy program – which is one day per week – prior to beginning their service. Some of the topics, according to a VIPS brochure, include introduction to law enforcement, criminal justice and court procedures, domestic violence and traffic control and safety.
Lowery said the hope is to have a citizens academy sometime in the fall if there are enough applicants.
Brown, who has been with VIPS since 2007, said she took the academy because she manages a mobile home park and thought learning more about law enforcement might help her but then she liked the group and what they did and decided to volunteer.
“The companionship, the camaraderie, the feeling that you are doing something that is valuable and has meaning and you’re giving back,” Brown said on what she likes about VIPS. “I think it’s an awesome way to give back to the community.”
For more information, visit http://cityoforland.com/govt/dept/police/vips.asp or the Orland VIPS Facebook page.
Lowery said applications are also available at the Orland Police Department.
Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office also has a volunteer program – Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS).
The program is designed to have citizen volunteers aid with law enforcement tasks, according to the county website.
Citizens can register and become an affiliated uniformed volunteer that is able to serve the community through a variety of ways including with assisting with day-to-day office and law enforcement functions, participate in local response trainings and exercises, assist with disaster response and more.
For more information, visit https://www.countyofglenn.net/dept/sheriff/office-emergency-services/volunteer-opportunities.