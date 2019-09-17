On the road for back-to-back matches last week, the Braves finished 1-1 as they bounced back from a five set loss to Maxwell 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 29-27, 8-15 on Sept 10 to down Biggs 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 on Sept. 11.
In Maxwell, Marisela Trenado-Alba led the Braves with 17 kills and digs 17, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Panthers.
Riley Engel handled the setting duties dishing out 36 assists while Maddy Pankratz and Kembly Gonzalez made 12 and 10 digs respectively.
After dropping the first set to the Wolverines last Wednesday, the Braves came back with a vengance led by Trenado-Alba who came away with 21 kills and 12 digs in the match.
Engel delivered 22 assists and Pankratz served nine aces.
Hamilton City (9-8) hosted Winters on Sept. 17, travels to Orland tonight, then returns home for a match against Pierce on Sept. 19.
Orland 3, Durham 0 (9/10)
On Sept. 10, the Orland volleyball team defeated Durham on the road in a three-set sweep – 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.
The Trojans came up from behind, 11-18, in the third set.
Leading in kills was Michelle Ramirez with eight and Hayley Sites with six.
Hannah Rock added three kills and two blocks; and Melanie McClintock had four blocks and three kills.
Isabel Medina, Michelle Ramirez and Sites were all “tough” servers, said coach Miranda Coughlin.
“Our goal (Sept. 10) was to be aggressive and attack from all over the court,” Coughlin said. “They definitely accomplished that goal.”