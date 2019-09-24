The Orland volleyball team last week played a number of matches and participated in the Carmichael Tournament.
Willow also participated at Battle of the Buttes Tournament on Sept. 21.
Here’s a rundown of the games:
Orland 3, Hamilton 0
The Trojans took down the Braves in three sets on Sept. 18 – 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.
Michelle Ramirez helped lead the Orland team with nine kills, seven aces and nine digs; Hayley Sites had four kills, one ace and 11 digs; Julie Martinez tallied three kills, two aces and two digs; and Janelle Fisher had four kills, five aces, two digs and 10 assists.
“Our offense really stepped up tonight because we were able to control the ball when passing,” said Orland coach Miranda Coughlin. “We definitely played on the attack instead of having to play defense as we have earlier in the season.”
Orland 3, Corning 2
The Trojans defeated Corning at home in five sets on Sept. 19 – 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10.
Ramirez again helped lead the Trojans to victory with 18 kills and 23 digs; Sites had 11 kills, two aces and 11 digs; Hannah Rock tallied six blocks and two kills; Isabel Medina had two aces, six digs and 16 assists; and Fisher had three aces, two kills, seven digs and 21 assists.
Orland at Carmichael Tournament
Orland went 2-2 during the Carmichael Tournament on Sept. 21. Coughlin said the team played in the championship bracket and placed ninth out of 40 teams.
The Trojans defeated the Sacramento Country Day Cavaliers in two sets – 25-17, 25-13.
Sites had seven kills, three digs; Ramirez had five kills, one ace and nine digs; and Fisher tallied three kills, three aces and one dig.
Orland also swept the Liberty Ranch Hawks in two sets – 25-23, 25-20.
Ramirez tallied four kills, one ace and seven digs; Sites had four kills and seven digs; and Martinez had four kills and two digs.
However, the Trojans fell to the St. Patrick-St. Vincent Bruins 1-2 – 16-25, 25-19, 13-15 – and to the Mercy Crusaders 0-2 – 24-26, 21-25.
Orland hosted Sutter on Tuesday, however, stats were not available prior to publication.
The Trojans will travel to Gridley on Thursday for their next match.
Willows at Battle of the Buttes Tournament
The Honkers finished 2-2 at Battle of the Buttes Tournament in Sutter on Sept. 21.
Willows lost to Colfax 0-2 – 18-25, 14-25.
The Honkers defeated Paradise 2-0 and Yuba City 2-0 in pool play before losing to the eventual champion Lincoln 0-2 in bracket play.
The Honkers were set to play against Winters on Tuesday, however, stats were not available prior to publication.
Willows will host Live Oak on Thursday.