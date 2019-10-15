The Orland varsity volleyball team swept the Oroville Tigers on Oct. 8 in three sets – 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.
Michelle Ramirez helped lead the Trojans with six kills, one ace and four digs; Hayley Sites tallied five kills, four aces and three digs; Melanie McClintock had four kills, one block and three digs; and Hannah Rock tallied one kill and three blocks.
Trojans, again, saw success in their next three-set match on Oct. 10 against the Las Plumas Thunderbirds at home – 25-11, 25-12, 25-23.
Orland’s Ramirez tallied 10 kills, four aces and five digs; Janelle Fisher had five kills, three aces, five digs and 27 assists; and Amber Kurth got two aces and eight digs.
The Trojans (21-15, 5-1) traveled to Corning on Tuesday, however, stats were not available prior to publication.
They will next go to Sutter High School on Thursday.