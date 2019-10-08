Both Orland and Willows volleyball teams saw success last week during their matches.
Here’s a look at the action:
Orland 3, Wheatland 1 (10/1)
Orland 3, Paradise 0 (10/3)
The Orland varsity volleyball team topped Wheatland at home in four sets on Oct. 1 – 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23.
“We knew going in tonight was going to be tough as Wheatland had just beaten Sutter (the week before),” said Coach Miranda Coughlin. “We worked hard at practice the last few days on serving aggressively and speeding up our offense and it really paid off tonight. We also read the ball really well and we were able to lock down our defense.”
The Trojans’ Michelle Ramirez tallied 15 kills, one ace, 17 digs and 17 receptions; Hayley Sites had 13 kills, three aces and 17 digs; and Janelle Fisher had two kills, three aces, 34 assists and eight digs.
Coughlin said Isabel Medina had a “huge night defensively.” Medina had 18 digs and 19 receptions.
The Trojans swept the Bobcats in three sets at home on Oct. 3 – 25-9, 25-14, 25-7.
Orland’s Ramirez racked up 10 kills, two aces and eight digs; Sites had two kills, four aces and six digs; Julie Martinez tallied three kills, four blocks and one dig; and Fisher had four kills, four aces, one block and four digs.
The Trojans traveled to Oroville on Tuesday, however, stats were not available prior to publication.
Orland (19-15) will host Las Plumas on Thursday.
Willows 3, Pierce 2 (10/1)
Willows 3, Colusa 1 (10/3)
The Willows volleyball team captured sole possession of first place in the Sacramento Valley League last week with victories over Pierce and Colusa.
While the Honkers fought from behind to topple the Bears 7-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22,15-13, they dropped just one set against the RedHawks.
Statistics from the matches were not available prior to the Glenn County Transcript print deadline.
Willows (16-12, 3-0) hosts Winters on Oct. 10 in its only match of the week.