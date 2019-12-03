Three Glenn County senior volleyball players represented their respective schools one last time as they competed in the 19th annual All-Star Game held at Willows High School on Dec. 1, and featured some of the best players in the Northern Section.
Orland’s Michelle Ramirez along with Willows’ Hanna Parisio and Meghan Weinrich played for the South team which also included athletes from Arbuckle, Chico, Colusa, East Nicolaus and Sutter against the North squad comprised of players from Burney, Corning, Cottonwood, Fall River, Palo Cedro, Portola and Redding.
Added to the roster, but unable to participate due to injury, was Morgan Avrit from Hamilton City.
The South, which came up short in the five set match 25-14,18-25, 25-20, 29-31,13-15 was coached in part by Willows’ Carol Martin, who additionally serves as one of the event’s coordinators.
Despite the setback, the South holds a 12-7 overall advantage in the series that is sponsored by Club Chico Volleyball and Thunder Volleyball Camp.