The Trojan volleyball team defeated Gridley on the road – 25-12, 25-9, 25-9 – on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Orland’s Michelle Ramirez tallied seven kills, one ace and seven digs; Hayley Sites had five kills and six digs; Melanie McClintock had five kills; Janelle Fisher tallied three kills, one ace and 27 assists; and Hannah Rock had five kills and four blocks.
Battle for the North State Tournament
Orland varsity volleyball team plated at the Battle for the North State Tournament over the weekend in Anderson.
The Trojans went 3-2. They ended up playing against Enterprise back to back once to finish play and then in the quarter finals and defeated the team both times in two sets – 25-22, 27-25 in the first game and 26-24, 25-21 in the second match.
They then took a tough loss to U-Prep in the semifinals losing two sets – 16-25, 5-25.
The Trojans were set to play against Wheatland Tuesday night, but stats were not available prior to publication.
Orland will host Paradise on Thursday.