Willows senior Meghan Weinrich was named to the first team 2019 All-Northern Section Volleyball team when they were announced last week.
Although she prefers basketball, Weinrich, who started playing volleyball her sophomore year, was one of the most dominant players in the north state this season finishing as the section leader in kills with 449 and blocks with 126 while having the third highest hitting percentage at .382.
Area media members from the Appeal-Democrat, Chico Enterprise-Record, MaxPreps and Shasta County Sports select the All-Section teams.