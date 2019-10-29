The Willows Honker volleyball team fell to the Colusa RedHawks in five sets on the road on Oct. 22 – 20-25, 31-33, 25-17, 25-20, 13-15.
The Honkers’ Meghan Weinrich had 28 kills, six blocks, two aces and 14 digs; and Hanna Parisio tallied nine kills, two aces and 24 digs.
Willows hosted the University Prep Panthers on Oct. 23 and fell in four sets – 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 22-25.
Weinrich tallied 17 kills, five blocks and five digs; Parisio had six kills, two aces and eight digs; and Tayler Berens had five kills and three digs.
The Honkers (19-16, 6-2) will face the Sutter Huskies in the Northern Section Volleyball Playoffs on Thursday.