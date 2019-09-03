A group of volunteers signed on to some tough, dirty work to help clean and restore the Stonyford off-highway vehicle area and campgrounds on the Grindstone Ranger District that burned in the 2018 Ranch Fire, according to a press release.
During the week-long project, 32 volunteers cleared 40 miles of trail, installed 26 barriers in Mill Valley Campground, removed more than 80 yards of burned barriers and rebar and installed 30 signs and trail markers. The volunteers contributed a total of 196 hours.
“It’s hard work but very satisfying to know that we are making a difference for future generations to enjoy this area,” said Sara Ridenour-Chamberlin, Grindstone OHV program manager. “The volunteers did an outstanding job and we are very appreciative of their hard work. Thank you all so much.”
The Ranch Fire is the largest wildland fire in California history at 410,203 acres – around 288,000 acres are on the Mendocino National Forest, according to the press release. The fire burned through the southern portion of the forest damaging the entire OHV trail system, destroying or compromising culverts and bridges and impacting campgrounds, day use areas, trailheads and signage.