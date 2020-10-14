This year, all registered voters in California are receiving vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters are able to return their ballots by mail, in a secure drop box location or in person to a voter assistance center.

Glenn County Elections Department will have two voter assistance centers open to provide in-person voting opportunities, issue replacement ballots and provide additional services.

Those who go to a voter assistance center will be asked to wear a mask and may have to wait in line.

Voter assistance locations:

– Glenn County Elections Department, 516 W Sycamore St., second floor, Willows.

– Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E Walker St., Orland.

The centers will be open Oct. 31-Nov 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

In addition, the Glenn County Elections office is now open by appointment only.

Drop box locations:

– Curbside: Glenn County Elections office, 516 W Sycamore St., Willows.

– Curbside: Orland City Hall, 815 Fourth St., Orland.

The drop boxes are available through Nov. 3 – ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/elections/welcome

