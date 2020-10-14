This year, all registered voters in California are receiving vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters are able to return their ballots by mail, in a secure drop box location or in person to a voter assistance center.
Glenn County Elections Department will have two voter assistance centers open to provide in-person voting opportunities, issue replacement ballots and provide additional services.
Those who go to a voter assistance center will be asked to wear a mask and may have to wait in line.
Voter assistance locations:
– Glenn County Elections Department, 516 W Sycamore St., second floor, Willows.
– Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E Walker St., Orland.
The centers will be open Oct. 31-Nov 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
In addition, the Glenn County Elections office is now open by appointment only.
Drop box locations:
– Curbside: Glenn County Elections office, 516 W Sycamore St., Willows.
– Curbside: Orland City Hall, 815 Fourth St., Orland.
The drop boxes are available through Nov. 3 – ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/elections/welcome.