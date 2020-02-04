Walden Academy began its second enrollment period for students in its kindergarten classroom for the 2020-21 school year on Feb. 3 at 8 a.m.
Students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, may register for kindergarten.
Students who will turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2020, and Dec. 2, 2020, may enroll in transitional kindergarten.
The second enrollment period will close on Feb. 24 at noon.
Walden Academy will host an open house on Feb. 12 for parents or family members who are interested in learning more about the school and its program.
The open house will be in Room 6 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Enrollment packets can be picked up in the office – located in Room 1 at 1149 W Wood St., Willows.
The campus is located behind St. Monica Catholic Church.
To get a packet during the open enrollment period, visit the office or call 361-6480 between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Walden Academy is a free independent public charter school for students in grades K-8.