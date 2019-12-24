Walden Academy will begin enrolling students in its kindergarten classroom for the 2020-2021 school year on Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.
Students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, may register for kindergarten. Students who will turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020, may enroll in transitional kindergarten. The first enrollment period will close on Jan. 22, 2020, at noon.
Walden Academy will hold an open house on Jan. 15 for parents or family members who are interested in learning more about the school and its program. It will take place in Room 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Enrollment packets may be picked up in the office which is located in Room 1 at 1149 W Wood St., Willows on Jan. 7.
Call the office at 361-6480 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or stop by to pick up a packet during the open enrollment period.